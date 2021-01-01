Delhi gets first model vaccination centre in Sriniwaspuri, police plan security cover

As part of arrangements for the arrival and storage of the Covid-19 vaccine, a maternity home in Sriniwaspuri has been converted into the capital’s first model vaccination centre by the South Corporation. Police, meanwhile, have asked all DCPs to draw up a security plan for transportation of the vaccine from Indira Gandhi International Airport to 621 vaccine stores, including Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital — the biggest storage facility — 11 district vaccine stores and 609 peripheral vaccine stores.

According to SDMC councillor Raj Pal, the maternity home was converted in accordance with guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry.

A visit to the centre showed that it has been divided into three parts — a waiting area, a vaccination room and an observation room. The centre has a lounge where Aadhaar-based registration will be carried out. Following screening, vaccine candidates will be sent to the waiting area. The vaccination room has been readied with a first-aid kit. An ambulance will be parked outside in case of emergencies.

Each centre will have a vaccination officer — who would either be a doctor, nurse or a pharmacist — to help with registration and authentication of documents. Arrangements for cold storage at the centre have also been made.

Pal said other centres would also be developed along similar lines. “Earlier this year, we were busy setting up Covid isolation centres. It feels good that the new year will start with a vaccine centre,” he said.

According to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain: “The Delhi government is ready for the vaccine. All necessary arrangements, from storage to application, have been made. We are preparing 1,000 centres and are waiting for the vaccine to be made available.”

Police to make security arrangements

An order issued Wednesday by Special CP (operations and licensing) Dr Muktesh Chander, following approval from the Police Commissioner, states: “Delhi government will set up vaccination centres where about 100 persons will be vaccinated every day. Beneficiaries will be informed about the date, time, and place via SMS. Local police and police control rooms (PCRs) should locate such places and make arrangements for security and law and order.”

It further states that proper security arrangements will have to be made at the airport when the vaccine arrives. “PCR vans will escort these vaccines to primary, then secondary and finally to territory stores. All possible assistance should be provided by traffic police for smooth transport of these vaccines. Local police should make round-the-clock security arrangements at the storage sites, and PCR vans should also cover these sites in their patrolling plans,” states the order.

Chander also directed the central police control room to respond promptly to calls for help from cold storage points or vaccination sites, and pass on the information to PCR vans, local police, traffic police and any other agency.

“A test message has already been sent to all police personnel about Covid-19 vaccination. If any personnel have not received such a message, it indicates that their number has not been updated on the personal information system (PIS). Police personnel in districts as well as in units should update it by January 3. Information has also been sought about police personnel below the age of 50 but having some co-morbidity… this data should be updated on PIS; place of vaccination will be near the place of work as far as possible,” it states.

According to DCP (Shahdara) Amit Sharma — under whose jurisdiction Rajiv Gandhi hospital falls — police have made all arrangements for the vaccine.