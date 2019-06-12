Delhi gets first e-charging station, 50 more in a year

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated the capital’s first electric vehicle smart charging station at South Extension-II Tuesday. Officials said 50 more such stations will be set up within a year.

The charging station was set up in a partnership between BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), Gensol Charge Pvt Ltd and TechPerspect.

Amal Sinha, CEO, BSES, said, “We are gearing up to push the case of electrical vehicles and charging in the capital.” He added that BRPL is engaging with stakeholders and domain experts for the purpose. Through an app called ElectreeFi Mobile, consumers can locate the nearest EV charging station, make a booking in advance and pay online via credit/debit cards and e-wallets

The smart public chargers are 15 kilowatt and take an hour to fully charge a vehicle. BSES officials said the tentative total cost of charging, electricity and overheads is expected to be between Rs 160 and Rs 200 for a full charge or Rs 1.60 to Rs 1.80 per km, making it at par with petrol and diesel.

“A user can save substantially per kilometre on an electric vehicle,” an official said. At the inauguration, Jain congratulated the power department and BRPL for “speedily aligning themselves with the Delhi government’s vision of sustainability, energy, and environment enumerated through the solar and electric vehicle policies”.