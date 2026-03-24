Delhi gets DITI, its own policy think-tank

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
On the lines of the Centre’s NITI Aayog, the Delhi government on Tuesday proposed to set up a dedicated policy think-tank – the Delhi Institutional Think Tank for Innovation (DITI) – to make policy-making more focused and tailored to the Capital’s needs.
As part of a broader push towards citizen-centric governance, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in her Budget speech, said the government will implement the principles and framework of NITI Aayog as per Delhi’s requirement. Experts will also be included in the panel to prepare policies and schemes/projects for the city, she added.
“Delhi is the first city to adopt this. No other city or state has a NITI Aayog-like think-tank. Through this, the government will work on innovative ideas and future policies,” said an official.
Interestingly, when AAP was in power, it had started a think-tank called Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDCD). However, it became dysfunctional after the office of its vice-chairperson, Jasmine Shah, was shut and sealed, following allegations of “misuse of public office”.
Former L-G V K Saxena had ordered that Shah “be restricted from discharge of functions as V-C” and also be barred from using “any privileges and facilities connected with the office of V-C, DDCD, with immediate effect”.
The then commission had played key roles in about 70 innovation programmes and policies like the EV Policy, Rozgaar Budget and street light scheme, among others.
Meanwhile, the 2026–27 Delhi Budget also laid emphasis on decentralisation, digitalisation and transparency, with plans to bring governance closer to people.
Under this, mini secretariats will be set up across all 13 districts, offering integrated public services under one roof. A budget of Rs
100 crore has been earmarked for their construction.
Further, the government is moving towards digitisation of land records through the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) portal, with each property to be assigned a unique identification number or ‘Bhu-Aadhaar’, which is expected to enhance transparency, reduce property disputes and curb corruption.
Also, to strengthen local-level planning, Rs 59 crore has been earmarked under the District Project Fund, enabling district magistrates
to take up development works at the district level.
The CM also announced development of a new integrated Delhi Secretariat for government employees and bureaucrats, as well as a residential complex and a state guest house.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram