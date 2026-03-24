Delhi gets DITI, its own policy think-tank

The CM also announced development of a new integrated Delhi Secretariat for government employees and bureaucrats, as well as a residential complex and a state guest house.

On the lines of the Centre’s NITI Aayog, the Delhi government on Tuesday proposed to set up a dedicated policy think-tank – the Delhi Institutional Think Tank for Innovation (DITI) – to make policy-making more focused and tailored to the Capital’s needs.

As part of a broader push towards citizen-centric governance, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in her Budget speech, said the government will implement the principles and framework of NITI Aayog as per Delhi’s requirement. Experts will also be included in the panel to prepare policies and schemes/projects for the city, she added.

“Delhi is the first city to adopt this. No other city or state has a NITI Aayog-like think-tank. Through this, the government will work on innovative ideas and future policies,” said an official.