Brief respite from heat in Delhi as thunderstorm, rain trigger dip in temperature

Thunderstorms, rain and strong winds swept across Delhi-NCR on Saturday, bringing temporary relief from the heat and lowering temperatures by up to 6.6°C below normal. (ANI Photo)

Thunderstorms, dust-laden winds and short rain spells swept across Delhi-NCR on Saturday afternoon, bringing relief from the heat as day temperatures stayed several degrees below normal across the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued multiple alerts through the afternoon on Saturday for thunderstorms, squally winds and rains. Palam recorded the strongest gust among the Delhi stations at 70 kmph , followed by Pragati Maidan at 59 kmph and Pusa at 54 kmph. Safdarjung recorded a maximum wind speed of 38 kmph while Lodi Road and Mayur Vihar recorded 33 kmph.

According to the IMD’s evening weather bulletin, very light to light rain, thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by gusty winds occurred at many places over Delhi during the day. South-easterly winds prevailed at 20-25 kmph, gusting to 59 kmph over the city.