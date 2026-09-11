Delhi gets BRICS makeover as India hosts Putin, Xi, Pezeshkian for Summit

Delhi has got a BRICS makeover, with illuminated roundabouts, floral displays, freshly landscaped roads and summit-themed signage transforming key stretches of the capital ahead of the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit.

India is hosting the summit on September 12 and 13 as chair of the grouping, and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has undertaken an extensive beautification drive across the city, particularly along routes connecting the airport and designated hotels to Bharat Mandapam, the summit venue.

Several prominent locations, including Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Mandi House, Teen Murti, Lok Kalyan Metro Station and the PMO roundabout, have been lit up with decorative lighting.