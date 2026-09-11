Delhi gets BRICS makeover as India hosts Putin, Xi, Pezeshkian for Summit

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Delhi has got a BRICS makeover, with illuminated roundabouts, floral displays, freshly landscaped roads and summit-themed signage transforming key stretches of the capital ahead of the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit.
India is hosting the summit on September 12 and 13 as chair of the grouping, and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has undertaken an extensive beautification drive across the city, particularly along routes connecting the airport and designated hotels to Bharat Mandapam, the summit venue.
Several prominent locations, including Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Mandi House, Teen Murti, Lok Kalyan Metro Station and the PMO roundabout, have been lit up with decorative lighting.
The NDMC has also installed LED signages carrying the BRICS Summit logo and put up summit-themed posters on street-light poles along key routes.
The beautification drive includes more than 15,000 potted ornamental plants placed at prominent locations across New Delhi.
Seventeen major roundabouts, at least a dozen hotel premises and 10 prominent NDMC buildings are being illuminated as part of the preparations, officials told PTI.
Floral boards are being installed at 15 locations and floral fountains at nine others. Landscaping, plantation, pruning and trimming of hedges and shrubs have also been intensified along major avenues and VIP routes.
The BRICS Friendship Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri has also received attention as part of the preparations. The garden was established in 2016, when India last hosted the BRICS summit, and has 107 varieties of roses.
Beyond beautification, civic agencies have also stepped up cleaning and sanitation work across areas linked to the summit.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Public Works Department have carried out joint inspections of key locations, including Bharat Mandapam, Sarai Kale Khan, Lodhi Road, Nizamuddin, Saket and Sheikh Sarai.
Officials have been directed to intensify sanitation and cleaning operations and ensure adequate deployment of workers and machinery along identified routes and other important locations.
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