Delhi: Former GM of a company held for misappropriating over Rs 2 crore

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested the former general manager of a company for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 2 crore from the firm.

The accused, who was identified as Nitin Sainger, was arrested on Monday after the company that he used to work for, a media house that publishes flight magazines, filed a complaint against him. According to the complaint, Sainger, who was then the general manager of the company’s International Sales Division, had colluded with his wife Sandhya Singh, father Yogendra Singh Sainger and sister-in-law Sushma Singh to create false documents and misappropriate company funds.

EOW officials said that Sainger was an engineer who had worked for multiple media houses, especially in the sales division.

In its complaint, the company said that its funds were misappropriated by routing them via three shell companies, which were in the name of Sainger’s family members. The company alleged that Sainger would allegedly route advertisement orders through these companies, and forward false invoices after taking away large amounts from the payments, cheating his employer of Rs 2.25 crore.

The media house also alleged that the accused had acted in violation of his contract against the best interest of the company and conspired with others to use company resources for himself, noting that he had joined a competitor in 2017, taking about 25% of the company’s clients with him.

An FIR was filed under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

“During the course of the investigation, the complainant was examined along with relevant documents and bank records of alleged persons, revealing that approximately Rs 2.25 crore was misappropriated by the accused through shell companies with the connivance of (his) family,” Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW), Chhaya Sharma, said.

Sharma further said that Sainger used the company’s email resources to induce its clients to route payments through his shell companies, wherein the clients thought that these shell companies were international representatives of the company.

Officials also added that the accused had created multiple false bills for which he had claimed reimbursement during travel abroad.

The police said that Sainger had been previously involved in another case filed by a media house who had employed him, under sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for cheating) , 471 (using forged documents as genuine) and 120 b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. The police noted that this case had the same modus operandi as the current case.