BMW ‘driven by ex-MLA’ hits multiple vehicles on Geeta Flyover in Delhi, at least three injured

A BMW car, allegedly driven by a former MLA from Madhya Pradesh, hit three to four vehicles late on Saturday night on Geeta Colony Flyover in Delhi, injuring at least three people, the police said Sunday. The injured were taken to a hospital, officers said, adding that no arrests have been made yet following the accident.

The MLA’s BMW first rammed into a WagonR car which hit a scooter. (Sourced) The MLA’s BMW first rammed into a WagonR car which hit a scooter. (Sourced)

According to the police, Sunil Jain, a former Independent legislator from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, was driving his BMW at night when it rammed into two cars, which in turn hit a scooter and another car on the flyover. Jain’s BMW first rammed into a WagonR car which hit a scooter, officers said. When local police reached the spot, they found that he had also hit a Kia Seltos car which then hit another car on the road.

The police said none of the injured people have lodged a complaint yet. (Sourced) The police said none of the injured people have lodged a complaint yet. (Sourced)

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North) said, “The incident took place around 10.45 pm. The driver of the WagonR car and the scooter riders sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital. They had minor abrasions and were discharged immediately. A DD (daily diary) entry was filed and a case has been registered under sections of rash driving at Kotwali police station.”

“Jain was driving. His daughter, who lives in Vivek Vihar, was with him. The driver was sitting in the backseat as he did not know the route,” the DCP added. The police said none of the injured people have lodged a complaint yet. “There’s no complaint. It seems they reconciled the matter among themselves. However, legal proceedings have been initiated,” Kalsi said.

Jain lives with his family in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar and had fought the elections in 2008 as an Independent candidate.