Delhi: Fire breaks out in Geet Colony garment factory, 1 dead

November 25, 2021 11:33:39 am
A 40-year-old man died after a fire broke out inside a garment factory in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony on Thursday early morning.
The Delhi Fire Services (DSF) said the man’s charred body was found inside the four-storey factory building around 4 am. The deceased, identified as Sanju Lal, worked at the factory during daytime and was alone when the fire broke out.
DSF chief Atul Garg said: “We received a call around 3 am about the incident. We rushed to the spot with five fire tenders. The fire broke out in a room on the ground floor at the factory. It soon spread to other rooms. Lal’s body was also found on the same (ground) floor.”
The police said Pal’s family has been informed and a case will be registered against the factory owner or manager for alleged negligence.
