Delhi gears up for SIR: Govt tells staff to verify names, details against previous electoral lists

Ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Delhi govt has ordered all staff to verify their names against the 2002 voter list. Mapping is already in full swing to ensure a "leak-proof" electoral roll for the capital (Image generated using AI)

Even as the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Delhi is yet to be announced, the preparatory work on the ground — like mapping of electors — has already been ongoing over the last two-three months, said officials. In a recent notice, following directions from the Chief Electoral Office, the Delhi government has asked its employees and staff of autonomous bodies to verify their names against the 2002 voter list.

In the first such order issued to the Heads of the Departments (HOD) ahead of SIR, it has been stated: “SIR of electoral rolls is being carried out throughout India. In NCT of Delhi also, preparatory exercises for the upcoming SIR are being carried out. As per the Election Commission’s instructions, mapping of electoral roll-2025 is being done vis-à-vis electoral rolls of the last SIR i.e. 2002. For this purpose, BLOs (block level officers) are visiting houses in their allotted part for obtaining electors’ details pertaining to the year 2002.”