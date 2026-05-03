Delhi gears up for SIR: Govt tells staff to verify names, details against previous electoral lists

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Even as the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Delhi is yet to be announced, the preparatory work on the ground — like mapping of electors — has already been ongoing over the last two-three months, said officials. In a recent notice, following directions from the Chief Electoral Office, the Delhi government has asked its employees and staff of autonomous bodies to verify their names against the 2002 voter list.
In the first such order issued to the Heads of the Departments (HOD) ahead of SIR, it has been stated: “SIR of electoral rolls is being carried out throughout India. In NCT of Delhi also, preparatory exercises for the upcoming SIR are being carried out. As per the Election Commission’s instructions, mapping of electoral roll-2025 is being done vis-à-vis electoral rolls of the last SIR i.e. 2002. For this purpose, BLOs (block level officers) are visiting houses in their allotted part for obtaining electors’ details pertaining to the year 2002.”
The Delhi government has over 5,000 employees, and over 400 bureaucrats. Besides, there are contractual employees and class 3 and 4 level staffs.
To ease out the process of searching names in the electoral rolls, the 2002 voting list has been uploaded on the website of CEO, Delhi, said officials, adding that Voter ID or Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number can be entered to match the details.
For those who settled in Delhi from other states after 2002, the order underlined, “They can obtain their details from the ECI website as appearing in the voter list of 2002/2003/2005 (year of last SIR held in that particular State, as the case may be).”
The employees have been asked to share this information with the BLO of their area during the ongoing house-to-house (H2H) verification process during pre-SIR period and also during distribution and collection of enumeration form during SIR period, said officials.
“…I am directed to get this information disseminated to all employees of GNCTD/ autonomous bodies through their HODs for checking their names in the electoral rolls-2002 and sharing the same with their BLOs visiting their homes,” read the order by the Chief Electoral Office, Delhi.
An official said, “Once the mapping of electors is done, when the actual SIR is announced, further process will be easier because we will have some data. The electors can also get their problems solved and help the mapping process.”
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