Delhi: Gautam Gambhir unveils 12-ft-tall air purifier

The air purifier is 12-foot-tall, covering an area of 1,000 square metres and delivers 2 lakh cubic metre of clean air every day, according to a statement from Gambhir's office. (Source: Twitter/@GautamGambhir)

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir inaugurated a first-of-its-kind giant air purifier in Gandhi Nagar market Thursday. The air purifier is 12-foot-tall, covering an area of 1,000 square metres and delivers 2 lakh cubic metre of clean air every day, according to a statement from his office.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta was also present at the inauguration event.

Another air purifier will be installed next week and another one later, said a member from his team. “I know these air purifiers will not solve the problem completely but something has to be done. These air purifiers will have a major impact on people living nearby,” Gambhir said. “Why don’t they ban crackers throughout the year when they know the air quality of the city is so bad. Why ban them only before festivals,” he said.

