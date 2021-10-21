Delhi: Gautam Gambhir’s fourth ‘Jan Rasoi’ to open in Laxmi Nagar on Saturday

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir will be inaugurating the fourth ‘Jan Rasoi’ at Laxmi Nagar on Saturday where food is served at Rs 1 per plate.

The new centre will be opened at Shakarpur near Laxmi Nagar. Three such centres are already operational at New Ashok Nagar, Patparganj and Gandhi Nagar.

“I had announced the opening of the centre on PM Narendra Modi’s birthday. So, this is a step in fulfilling his dream of uplifting and helping the poorest people of the society,” Gambhir said. “We have been able to serve more than 3,000 people every day at just Re 1 per plate. Most of the beneficiaries belong to the poorest section of our society who were badly affected by the pandemic and the lockdown.”

He added, “It is my duty as a public representative to make the lives of people easy and this is the vision behind these community kitchens.”

The kitchen has been set up in a place which was earlier a garbage collection and storage unit. Like the other canteens, rice, lentils and vegetable curries would be served here during lunch hours, Gambhir’s aide said.