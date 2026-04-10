Eye on monsoon: Part of Delhi Gate drain, covered for 40 yrs, being cleaned, says Minister

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Ahead of monsoon, the Delhi Gate drain, a part of which had remained covered with concrete slabs inside Samta Sthal for around 40 years, has been opened up and is currently undergoing a thorough desilting, Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC) department Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Thursday.
Removal of concrete slabs and desilting the drain is expected to address the persisting problem of flooding and waterlogging in key parts of Central Delhi, including Daryaganj, ITO, Kashmere Gate Ring Road, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate and surrounding areas.
Of the total stretch of 2.5 km, around 400 m of the Delhi Gate drain passes through Samta Sthal, the resting place of Babu Jagjivan Ram, the former Deputy Prime Minister. As it was covered for several years — – allegedly for beautification purposes – the surrounding area got waterlogged every monsoon. In 2023, the entire stretch of Ring Road, ITO and the area near DTC headquarters was flooded, disrupting traffic movement for nearly a week.
“The drain passing through Samta Sthal, which had remained covered for nearly 40 years, is now being opened up for a thorough cleaning.
For decades, the covered structure had severely restricted proper desilting, contributing to repeated waterlogging in nearby areas,” Singh said.
He added that desilting of the drain is 70% complete, with over 21,000 metric tonnes of silt removed so far. “This is not just about cleaning drains, it is about correcting years of neglect and ensuring that Delhi is prepared before the rains arrive… This will make a real difference on the ground,” said Singh, who was inspecting pre-monsoon drain desilting work near the Barapullah and Delhi Gate drain.
Officials said the 400-m stretch of the drain was completely covered with concrete slabs supported over concrete columns and beams, due to which desilting could not be carried out for years.
“Under the Drainage Master Plan implemented last year, the government is remodelling drains to address the waterlogging problem. As part of this, departments are carrying out desilting work… During such work, officials found that the Delhi Gate drain had been completely covered with concrete slabs restricting water flow…,” said an official.
“For decades, the covered structure had severely restricted desilting, contributing to repeated waterlogging in nearby areas. For the first time in four decades, slabs are being dismantled to allow complete access to the drain, enabling deep cleaning and restoration of its carrying capacity,” the official added.
The Delhi Gate drain begins from Daryaganj and outfalls in Yamuna after traversing around 2.5 km. It caters to the discharge from Daryaganj, ITO, Rajghat, Mathura Road, Sadar Bazar, Jama Masjid and Chandini Chowk, said officials.
At Barapullah drain, another key I&FC department drainage channel, Singh said that desilting work is nearing 78% completion, with more than 31,000 metric tonnes of silt cleared so far.
Reviewing the overall progress of I&FC drains, he added, “In the 77 identified drains, nearly 50% desilting work has been completed, with more than 14 lakh metric tonnes of silt removed so far.” The department has set a target to remove 28 lakh metric tonnes of silt, he said.
The ongoing efforts are part of a larger strategy led by the department to strengthen Delhi’s drainage system and minimise disruption during monsoon, said Singh. “Our focus is clear, start early, work with urgency, and complete desilting on time. The progress at Barapullah and Delhi Gate shows that work is happening seriously, not just on paper. With both these drains being strengthened, areas like Daryaganj, Jama Masjid, Feroz Shah Road, ITO, South Extension and Okhla are expected to get significant relief from waterlogging this monsoon,” he added.
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