Eye on monsoon: Part of Delhi Gate drain, covered for 40 yrs, being cleaned, says Minister

He added that desilting of the drain is 70% complete, with over 21,000 metric tonnes of silt removed so far. (Image: @p_sahibsingh/X)

Ahead of monsoon, the Delhi Gate drain, a part of which had remained covered with concrete slabs inside Samta Sthal for around 40 years, has been opened up and is currently undergoing a thorough desilting, Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC) department Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Thursday.

Removal of concrete slabs and desilting the drain is expected to address the persisting problem of flooding and waterlogging in key parts of Central Delhi, including Daryaganj, ITO, Kashmere Gate Ring Road, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate and surrounding areas.

Of the total stretch of 2.5 km, around 400 m of the Delhi Gate drain passes through Samta Sthal, the resting place of Babu Jagjivan Ram, the former Deputy Prime Minister. As it was covered for several years — – allegedly for beautification purposes – the surrounding area got waterlogged every monsoon. In 2023, the entire stretch of Ring Road, ITO and the area near DTC headquarters was flooded, disrupting traffic movement for nearly a week.