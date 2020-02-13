Delhi: Ten, including six from DU, held for barging into Gargi College premises

Delhi Police has arrested 10 people, including six students of Delhi University, for allegedly barging into the premises of Gargi College. (Representational Image) Delhi Police has arrested 10 people, including six students of Delhi University, for allegedly barging into the premises of Gargi College. (Representational Image)

Delhi Police has arrested 10 people, including six students of Delhi University, for allegedly barging into the premises of Gargi College during a cultural festival last week.

“Over 11 police teams were looking at the technical details available and also visiting various sites in NCR to identify the suspects and investigate the case. Many people are being questioned and multiple suspects have been identified,” said DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.

Thakur said they have arrested them on charges of trespass and might add molestation charges once students record their statement under Section 164 of CrPC before the magistrate and identify them.

A senior police officer said six students are from different colleges of DU, while others are from a private college in Gurgaon. “We have identified the accused with the help of footage recovered from 32 CCTV cameras. The footage shows a few men entering the campus along with some girls after showing passes, while some others entered illegally in the presence of college staff but were not stopped. Footage also shows that around 4.30 pm, some people climbed atop the caterer’s car parked outside the main gate and jumped into the college. It also shows them breaking gate number 2 and entering the campus illegally,” the officer said.

During questioning, the arrested men, aged between 18 and 25, told police that they came to attend the festival after hearing about singer Jubin Nautiyal’s performance on campus. They said they did not have entry passes and the gate was locked by security personnel.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University administration has said it “stands by the students in their fight against harassment by some anti-social elements”. The students have alleged that the college authorities failed to protect them from the incident on February 6, on the third day of the college festival ‘Reverie’, and also failed to act thereafter. After a massive protest led by students, the college reported the incident and an FIR was registered against unknown persons for “trespassing, assault of women and outraging their modesty”.

The Delhi University administration said Wednesday that it was in talks with police to strengthen security in all its constituent colleges. A statement by DU Registrar Tarun Das read: “On 11 February, 2020, the Proctor of the University met senior police officials of Delhi and requested them to deploy police personnel round the clock at the gates of all the colleges. The Proctor again had a meeting on 12 February, 2020, with DCP (North) along with Dean Students’ Welfare and Presiding Officer (Internal Complaints Committee) of the University to deliberate upon the immediate measures to be taken in the matter.”

The university officials have also sought an action taken report from Promila Kumar, the principal of the college.

Also, a petition was filed on Wednesday in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe monitored by it into the alleged molestation of students by the group of men. The PIL, filed by M L Sharma, has sought a direction to the probe agency to seize all video recordings and footage from CCTV cameras around the college campus. It also sought arrest of the people behind the “planned criminal conspiracy”.

