Delhi’s Garden of Five Senses to have singing trees from Bastar, musical pillars

The Garden of Five Senses, a park situated near Saket, is going to attract more visitors as the Delhi Government is planning to bring in singing trees from Bastar in Chhattisgarh and sound sculptures like in Kerala temples.

According to officials, the government is working on the project and architects have been appointed. “The project is in the primary stage but work has begun and is going on. A meeting is also scheduled this week,” said a senior government officer.

To further design and enhance the beauty, the government has plans to bring in the natural sounds’ concept. “These natural sounds would be supplemented with human invented, contemporary and traditional sound sculptures like the wooden pillars of Kerala temples which emit musical sounds when struck,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the singing tree concept is very new to many, officials said. These singing trees from Bastar will have motorised swinging arms with the traditional Bastar wind flute attached which would give out beautiful sounds when they move in air.

The park may further be developed in such a way that it is full of extraordinary things to touch. “There will be areas to walk through comprising large spheres of rocks of different textures and sizes set in areas where there are already existing rocks to provide a contrast. Plants, stones, different textures of walls and sculptures are being planted strategically to encourage touch,” said officials.

Further, landscaped terraces and large food plaza are also on the cards.