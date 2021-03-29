Delhi: Gangster’s kin file complaint, allege encounter fake

In his complaint, Jagbir claimed he and his family received a call on Sunday morning from a policeman who said Fajja has been “murdered” and his body is at Ambedkar Hospital.

Hours after gangster Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja was killed in an encounter by the Delhi Police Special Cell at Rohini’s Tulsi Apartments, his family filed a complaint alleging the encounter was fake. According to police, Fajja’s father Jagbir Singh lodged the complaint at Prashant Vihar police station against the officers involved in the operation for “conspiring to kill his son”.

Jagbir (60), a farmer, told The Indian Express, “Kuldeep was killed in a fake encounter. We don’t understand why they killed him. I know there are cases against him but he was ready to surrender. He didn’t have weapons to fire at the police… they could have arrested him.”

In his complaint, Jagbir claimed he and his family received a call on Sunday morning from a policeman who said Fajja has been “murdered” and his body is at Ambedkar Hospital. The family alleged they went to the hospital but nobody showed them the body. “We then went to Tulsi Apartments where people told us some personnel in civil clothes and two-three men in uniform went inside a room and fired,” he alleged the complaint.

The family appealed to police to conduct an enquiry against the officers and check CCTVs at exit points for details of the encounter. Jagbir, in his complaint, alleged, “My son was killed in a complex with boundary walls and barbed wires. There’s no way he could have escaped… he was killed in a closed room… I want police to preserve CCTV footage from the spot to unearth the conspiracy behind the murder.”

The family also wants a magistrate to conduct an enquiry and give details to the CBI or other agencies for an independent investigation. “… Police should preserve call detail records and locations of the officers involved,” reads the complaint.

A PCR call about the matter was made at 12.30 pm on Sunday. A senior police officer from Rohini said, “The family doesn’t have any substantial proof or allegations. But we will record their statements and forward it to officials concerned.”

‘Shots fired for half an hour’

At Tulsi Apartments, residents gathered outside D-9 where Fajja was staying to discuss the events of the night. They claimed they heard police shouting at the gangster and his associates before the firing started.

Hare Ram, a security guard, said he was on duty with two other guards when police arrived around 1.30 am. He said, “They showed us their cards and asked us to open the gates, saying there are criminals inside. We were asked to surrender our phones. We stood outside the gate with a police guard and watched as three police cars entered. Ten minutes later, we heard a gunshot… We think over 10-15 shots were fired after that. Around 5 am, police teams left.”

Residents said no of knew what was happening until they saw the news. Ashutosh, who lives nearby, said, “I was sleeping when I heard gunshots and men screaming. I went to my balcony and saw policemen in civil clothes with guns. I thought there was a robbery and they had come to arrest a thief. Police fired for almost half an hour. I saw them carrying a body and thought they caught someone. It was when I watched the news that I found out about the encounter.”

Shekhar, a businessman, who lives opposite the apartment, said, “Police stayed till 4-5 am and didn’t let us leave our homes. They were carrying a body and some furniture from the house. I haven’t seen the owner of that apartment.”