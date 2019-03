An alleged member of the Neeraj Bawana gang, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, was arrested from Rohini. Police said the accused, Dushyant alias Monu Bajitpur (35), was wanted in several cases, including the recent killings in alleged gang wars in Outer Delhi.

“Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap in Sector 16 Tuesday. Bajitpur was spotted in the area around 5.15 pm. He was nabbed after a while, when his associates failed to turn up,” said P S Kushwah, DCP (Special Cell).