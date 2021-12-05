Delhi: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s associate held for firing at relator’s office in bid to extort Rs 1 crore

A 19-year-old member of a gang led by gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra has been arrested for allegedly being involved in a firing incident on November 17 at the office of a property dealer in the Narela area in a bid to extort Rs 1 crore from him.

The accused has been identified as Naveen Sindhu and he was arrested by a team led by inspector Satender Mohan and ACP (ISC) Umesh Barthwal on November 26, said the police.

“A case was registered where the complainant alleged that on November 17 around 12.15 am, his employee received an audio clip where the caller introduced himself as a member of Sampat Nehra’s gang and demanded Rs 1 crore,” a senior police officer said.

“The firing incident took place around 11 am when the complainant was going to his office. His brother informed him that someone had opened fire at the office. A note demanding Rs 1 crore was recovered from the spot, allegedly thrown by the shooters. During the investigation, the police apprehended Sindhu from Harsukh Marg T-point, Africa Avenue Marg, R K Puram,” an officer said.

During questioning, Sindhu disclosed that on November 17, he met his associate Shubham at Sonipat in Haryana. Shubham was carrying a pistol. “Around 8.30 am, they reached Narela. Meanwhile, he received a WhatsApp call from Rohit, who directed them to give one chance to the victim to fulfil their demand of Rs 1 crore. Around 11 am, he, along with Shubham, reached in front of the property dealer’s office in Narela. Shubham opened two fires and dropped the demand note,” the officer added.

Monika Bhardwaj, DCP (Crime) said, “It was on the basis of CCTV footage that we were able to trace the movement of the young boys in the area. The accused were identified. technical surveillance was mounted on then. Our team recovered the notebook that was used to draft the note. Navneen has been arrested in this case”

The teenager confessed to his crime and said he works for the two gangsters. Police are checking his criminal records.