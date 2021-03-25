Delhi: Gangster escapes from police custody outside GTB Hospital

High voltage drama unfolded at the GTB Hospital on Thursday afternoon when half a dozen armed assailants came to rescue one of their associates– Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja– a close associate of dreaded gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi, from police custody. The assailants also fired at the police personnel of the 3rd battalion.

In retaliation, police also fired, killing one of them on the spot and injuring another, but others along with Fajja managed to escape. An FIR has been registered and police are conducting raids to nab the assailants.

Delhi Police Spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said the incident took place at around 12:24 PM when Maan was brought to GTB hospital for treatment in the OPD.

“In the hospital premises outside the building, five persons from a Scorpio and a motorbike fired at police party of 3rd battalion in an attempt to release the accused from their custody. The 3rd battalion police personnel retaliated immediately with return fire in which one assailant has died and another one has been injured and caught by police. The remaining assailants ran away from the spot. But this is a bold and befitting response from the 3rd battalion personnel.”

Last year, Jitender Gogi along with his three associates, including Kuldeep, was arrested by the counter-intelligence unit of special cell from MAPSKO Casabella Apartments, Sector 82 in Gurugram. Fajja is a close aide of Gogi and according to police, Gogi and his rival Sunil alias Tillu have been running extortion rackets in Alipur and Sonipat for years, and the constant strife between the two gangs has often ended in bloodshed. In the last six years, over 10 members of the two gangs have been killed, while many others have barely survived attempts on their life.