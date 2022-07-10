Delhi: Local gangster arrested for shooting dead 40-year-old builder in Paschim Vihar

Days after a 40-year-old builder was shot dead by unknown assailants outside his office in Paschim Vihar, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a man in connection with the case. The accused, identified as Deepanshu, is a member of a local gang and allegedly claimed that he killed the victim for refusing to sell weapons to him.

The incident took place on July 2 around 3 pm on a busy street in Paschim Vihar A-block. The deceased, Amit Goel, had come out of his office and was entering his car when a group of assailants came in a Toyota Corolla car and fired at Goel. Goel was shot at five-six times and succumbed to the injuries.

According to the police, Goel was a professional shooter and imported weapons illegally. In 2017, the Directorate of Intelligence arrested him and a Slovenian national for importing 25 pistols to India. He also owned a share at a Paschim Vihar hotel and was a close aide of deceased gangster Bhupender alias Monu.

The case was transferred to the Crime Branch and a team under assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Umesh Barthwal was constituted to nab the accused.

Deputy commissioner of police Rohit Meena (Crime Branch) said: “We had received input about the involvement of a local gangster named Deepanshu. The accused had abandoned their car. We scanned the CCTVs available to identify the assailants and trace their location. On Saturday, we found Deepanshu was in Rohtak, Haryana.”

A team was sent to Rohtak and it found Deepanshu. He was in his Kwid car with his associate Bhupender when police tried to stop them. The men tried to evade arrest but were overpowered, according to the police.

Bhupender has been apprehended and is being questioned for his role in the incident. During interrogation, Deepanshu told the police that he got involved with local gangsters in 2015-16. He had also met the deceased Goel inside the jail who promised to sell weapons to him.

“Last year, when Deepanshu’s associates got out on bail due to Covid and told him that rival gangster Pradeep Kasani is also trying to get out of jail, the men planned to buy weapons. Deepanshu approached Goel and said he bought a pistol for Rs 3 lakhs. After some time, he gave Rs 10 lakhs to Goel to buy two more pistols but Goel failed to provide them with pistols. Goel also allegedly threatened Deepanshu who then decided to eliminate Goel. He called his friend Sumit and the two bought a Corolla car from Baprola Village,” said an officer.

The accused conducted a recce outside Goel’s house and office for days. On July 2, they waited outside his office and shot at him using the pistol they bought from him, said the police.

DCP Meena said the assailants dumped the pistol near a drain and abandoned the car in Mundka to evade arrest. The assailants were hiding in different parts and changing locations, he added.