Delhi: Row with government ends, Ganga Ram can test for Covid again

The 675-bed hospital was issued a notice on June 3 for not using the RT-PCR app for testing patients. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) The 675-bed hospital was issued a notice on June 3 for not using the RT-PCR app for testing patients. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

The Delhi government has allowed Sir Ganga Ram hospital to restart its lab services for testing Covid-19 patients, days after the lab was issued a notice from the government for flouting ICMR guidelines. The 675-bed hospital was issued a notice by the government on June 3 for not using the RT-PCR app for testing patients.

“We have now been authorised to use RT-PCR app, and with this, the hospital can start testing the Covid-19 patients as per the guidelines,” said Dr D S Rana, chairman of the board, Sir Ganga Ram hospital. “Sir Ganga Ram Hospital expresses sincere thanks to our CM Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain for their intervention.”

The hospital has been asked to earmark 80% of its beds for Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, the hospital moved the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of an FIR lodged against its medical superintendent filed on the basis of a complaint by Deputy Secretary (health) Amit Kumar Pamasi for allegedly violating directions issued under Epidemic Diseases Act. The petition is likely to be taken up for hearing on Monday.

The petition had also sought setting aside the Delhi government’s June 3 order, prohibiting RT-PCR sampling for Covid-19 suspect/contact cases with immediate effect.

The FIR filed under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) had stated, “The CDMO-cum-mission director central has mentioned that Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is still not using RT-PCR app even till June 3, which is a clear violation of directions issued under Epidemic Disease Covid-19 Regulation 2020 Act.”

