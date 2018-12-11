Delhi: Gang rivalry enters home, gangster’s partner shot dead

In what is ostensibly the fallout of a gang rivalry, a 45-year-old mother of two was gunned down inside her house by two men in Dwarka’s Pochanpur village on Monday morning. Police suspect the killing was in retaliation to a double murder dating back to May this year.

Kamlesh was shot six times in the head, chest and hands after the armed men entered her home on finding the door open. According to police, she was the companion of alleged gangster Monu, who is currently incarcerated. She has a 23-year-old daughter and an 18-year-old son.

The woman had earlier been given a personal security officer (PSO) after she received threat calls. On Sunday night, a beat staffer had visited her house, police said. “We have registered a murder case at Dwarka Sector 23 police station,” said DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

On May 3, property dealer and alleged gangster Sandeep alias Mental and his associate Pawan Maan alias Ponny were en route to a court hearing when armed assailants intercepted their vehicle and shot them dead in Bamnoli village.

The main accused was friend-turned-foe Monu, Sandeep’s former business partner. Police claimed he had orchestrated the double murder after a fight over eight 2BHK flats, worth over Rs 1 crore, in Pochanpur village. Monu was arrested on June 4 and sent to jail.

Kamlesh’s family members linked her murder to Monu’s crimes. “We never wanted her to get involved with him. The entire family was against it. But she never listened,” said her mother Suresh.

After the murder of Sandeep and his accomplice, cameras had been put up outside the entrance to her home. Police said they are looking into them.

An officer said: “The court had directed us to give her security till the chargesheet in the double murder is filed. Two months ago, the chargesheet was filed and the Special Cell conducted a security assessment, finding no immediate threat. But since a petition was sent to the court to give her security, a beat staffer was deputed to her house.” As per procedure, a PSO was supposed to arrive at 8 am, but did not.

On Monday morning, when Kamlesh’s son left for MBBS coaching, he left the door ajar. She was with a domestic help when the accused entered and shot her. “Monu was recently released on parole for two days and had visited her. The assailants may have thought that he would be home at the time,” the officer said. Police said they are tracking Sandeep’s known associates for leads in the murder.

According to police, in 2004, Kamlesh served a three-year jail term in connection with the murder of her husband.