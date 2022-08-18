Delhi: Gaming app leads police to 16-yr-old missing girl

Hours after they received a missing complaint about a 16-year-old girl who had left her home near Chanakyapuri Sunday and failed to return, the Delhi Police located her with the help of an online gaming application. The girl was found at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara on Monday.

A team at Chanakyapuri police station found that the girl would use her parents’ phones to play a specific multi-player online game and was in touch with gamers. The team, under SHO Chanakyapuri Sanjeev Verma, analysed phones and found the app. “We didn’t know how much it would help but we checked all apps. We found an app where one can message players while playing. We accessed data and found that she was in touch with one of the gamer friends,” said the SHO.

DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said the girl’s mother approached them around midnight on Monday with a missing complaint. “Since she was not carrying any gadget, it was difficult to trace her but our teams found the girl in less than three hours,” the DCP said.

SHO Verma said it took them an hour to find the friend who lived in Rajasthan. They asked him to share the girl’s whereabouts. “It was confirmed that he was in touch with her. We had her call records and she had called him Sunday… He said she went to a temple near Sarojini Market. We sent staff but she couldn’t be located there. We suspected his version and questioned him again. He then revealed she later called him using another number and said she was at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara,” the DCP said.

Police put the new number on surveillance and the girl’s location was traced. A team was sent and they found the number belongs to a ‘sevadar’ at the gurdwara. He said he helped the girl when she asked for his phone, police said.

An enquiry revealed the girl was upset with her mother, and left after an altercation with her. She was planning to leave Delhi.