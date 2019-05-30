Delhi: Gambling racket busted, say cops; family claims manhandled

Tension erupted in Shahdara district’s Gandhi Nagar on the night of May 21, after police raided a home in the locality where a gambling racket was allegedly being run.

However, the family denied the allegations and claimed that police officers “beat up six members of the family, including an elderly woman and a minor”.

DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said, “On May 21, we got information that gambling was going on at Ishrat Ali’s house. We procured a search warrant and a raiding team in civil clothes, including women staff, was formed. Our staff searched for the accused nearby as they had fled. Locals gathered and got aggressive and started pelting stones. Some of them even damaged the ACP and SHO’s gypsy; six police personnel received injuries.”

Yadav said they called the reserve staff to the spot to control the situation.

“We have arrested three men identified as Salim (32), Irfan Ahmed (30) and Zulfikar (32). Two cases were registered against them at Gandhi Nagar police station,” she added.

However, the family, which runs a jeans factory below their home, denied the allegations.

“We were sleeping and woke up to some commotion outside. We went out and saw police had detained some of our cousins. We asked them why they were picking them up, but they did not respond and started misbehaving with us. We later came to know they had come for a raid in a nearby house, but got rattled after it failed and decided to pick up other locals,” Zulfikar Faridi alleged.

President of the colony, Chand Pradhan, alleged that the policemen were “abusive”. “They barged into Faridi’s home and dragged some of them. They manhandled their family members,” he claimed.

Husnara Faridi (60) alleged, “When we questioned them, they started attacking us all. My 11-year-old nephew tried to rescue me, but they assaulted him also.”

Yadav said they have received a complaint from the family, and added that an enquiry has been ordered into the matter.