Delhi: Gahlot appeals to car owners to go electric

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Sunday appealed to Delhi’s four-wheeler owners to switch to electric vehicles, pointing to its financial and environmental benefits.

Three weeks into ‘Switch Delhi’, the Delhi government’s eight-week long awareness programme on the benefits of switching to EVs, Gahlot said that incentives are being given to those who purchase electric vehicles, and added that an individual can save Rs 1,050 per month by switching from diesel to EV. “Incentives of up to Rs 3 lakh are provided under Delhi EV policy, which includes Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy, registration, and road tax exemption. This is the highest subsidy in India and makes the total cost of ownership of an electric car in Delhi exactly the same as a diesel car. Subsidies provided on electric cars in Delhi EV policy are reducing the total cost of ownership of the electric cars by upto 30%,” he said.

Gahlot said that the government has taken the lead and that in six months, all hired or leased cars used by Delhi government officials will transition to electric.

“We are committed to making Delhi pollution free. This target can only be achieved with the cooperation and participation of people. I urge all Delhiites who are planning on purchasing a new four-wheeler vehicle in Delhi to buy clean, green electric four-wheelers. Apart from financial benefits, there are significant environmental benefits. We have to come together and do our part in improving Delhi’s air quality,” he said.

Over 70 charging stations are operational in Delhi as of now, and 500 charging points are to soon come up in 100 locations.