Delhi: Full list of activities permitted from tomorrow

All the relaxations allowed by the Union government in red zones will be available in Delhi from May 4, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Sunday, asserting that it was time to permit all kinds of economic activities in the city’s non-containment zones instead of keeping it entirely under lockdown.

“I believe enforcing the lockdown was very essential at that point (last week of March). Had it not been implemented, the country would have faced serious consequences. However, after 1.5 months, at least in Delhi, we are fully prepared to lift the restrictions,” the CM said during a webcast.

He said the lockdown was having grave consequences on the economy with revenue drying up. “Where will we give salaries from?” Kejriwal asked, reaching out to the Centre to allow more relaxations in Delhi.

“We will now have to learn to live with corona. Both governments and the people need to prepare themselves for it. If lockdown is lifted, there will be some rise in cases, but we are ready to tackle that. We have told the Centre that the containment zones should be kept under lockdown and the rest of the city should be thrown open,” the CM added.

As part of the relaxations, private offices with 33 per cent staff and government departments providing essential services with 100 per cent staff will start functioning from Monday, while all self-employed individuals such as domestic helps, electricians, plumbers will also be allowed to work.

However, the CM cautioned that people aged above 65, those with health complications and children of the age below 10 should remain indoors. They will be allowed to venture out only in case of medical needs, Kejriwal said, reiterating the ban on spitting in public places.

Between 7 pm to 7 am, people have been advised against going out unless dealing with essential services and needs.

According to a government circular: “Services provided by self-employed persons (e.g. electrician, plumber, lift technician, A/C mechanic, vehicle mechanic, generator mechanic, TV mechanic, Dish TV/ Cable/ CCTV mechanic, Computer & Internet service provider, opticians, private security guards/ supervisors, gas service/ CNG pipeline technicians, sanitation workers, domestic helps/ maids, laundry/press-wala etc.) are permitted except for barbers etc., as mentioned earlier.”

“Shops related to raw material of self-employed persons and in-situ construction activities shall be allowed to operate during permitted hours such as electrical goods stores, sanitary and hardware goods, cement, steel, timber etc. E-Commerce activities are permitted only in respect of essential goods.”

For now, public transport services such as Delhi Metro, bus services, autos, cabs and e-rickshaws will also remain suspended. The ban on social, political and religious gatherings will stay enforced. However, marriages, with maximum 50 people in attendance, and funerals with maximum 20 people will be allowed under conditions of abiding by social distancing norms.

Shops and establishments extending services, such as barber shops, salons and spas, will remain closed. In markets, only shops selling essential items can open while all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and those inside residential complexes can open businesses, irrespective of whether essential or non-essential.

