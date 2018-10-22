Delhi fuel pump strike LIVE Updates: Commuters suffer as autos, taxis stay off roads today

Delhi Fuel Pump Strike LIVE Updates: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged it was a “BJP sponsored strike”. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Delhi Fuel Pump Strike LIVE Updates: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged it was a “BJP sponsored strike”. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Around 400 petrol pumps in the national capital are shut today in protest against the Delhi government’s refusal to reduce Value Added Tax on fuel prices. The strike that began at 6 am today will continue till 5 am on Tuesday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleges it is a “BJP sponsored strike”.

Meanwhile, auto-rickshaw and taxis in the national capital will also be off roads in protest against the Delhi government’s policies on cab aggregators. A section of app-based taxis like Uber, Ola will also join the protest against the policies of the cab aggregators that they say are not in their favour.

The petrol pump protest is called by the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association which claimed that commuters were deserting fuel pumps in Delhi due to reduced VAT in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. “The Centre had slashed the rate of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre each on September 4. This was followed by a reduction of VAT by various states, including neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. But, the Delhi government refused to reduce VAT, resulting in fuel becoming more expensive than bordering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” PTI quoted DPDA president Nischal Singhania.