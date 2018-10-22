Delhi fuel pump strike LIVE Updates: Commuters suffer as autos, taxis stay off roads today

Around 400 petrol pumps in the national capital are shut today in protest against the Delhi government’s refusal to reduce Value Added Tax on fuel prices. The strike that began at 6 am today will continue till 5 am on Tuesday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleges it is a “BJP sponsored strike”.
Meanwhile, auto-rickshaw and taxis in the national capital will also be off roads in protest against the Delhi government’s policies on cab aggregators. A section of app-based taxis like Uber, Ola will also join the protest against the policies of the cab aggregators that they say are not in their favour.
The petrol pump protest is called by the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association which claimed that commuters were deserting fuel pumps in Delhi due to reduced VAT in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. “The Centre had slashed the rate of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre each on September 4. This was followed by a reduction of VAT by various states, including neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. But, the Delhi government refused to reduce VAT, resulting in fuel becoming more expensive than bordering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” PTI quoted DPDA president Nischal Singhania.
(Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
The auto-rickshaw and taxi unions have decided to protest against the Delhi government's policies on cab aggregators. "The one-day 'Chakka Jaam' protest by the Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti will be held as the government failed to listen to our grievances," said Inderjeet Singh, chairman of the All India Tour and Transport Association and convener of the joint forum. "Auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers are losing their employment due to wrong transport policies of the government and also due to low fares offered to commuters by cab aggregators," he told PTI.
The BJP, hit back at CM Kejriwal holding him "responsible for the mess Delhi is facing today." "It is regrettable that due to the obstinate attitude of Kejriwal Government, today the people of Delhi, have to purchase Petrol-Diesel from the neighbouring states as Petrol-Diesel is more costly in Delhi. Mr. Kejriwal is fully responsible for the mess Delhi is facing today," the party's Delhi unit tweeted.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the BJP was behind the strike in the city today. Adding that the petrol prices in the national capital are lowest among the metros in the country, Kejriwal questioned why pumps in Mumbai - where the price is highest among the four cities- are not shut in protest.
