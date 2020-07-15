Delhi: From student who took 2 exams to son of driver, they beat odds

Shailja could only write two of her papers because the Delhi riots and then the coronavirus pandemic brought her exams to a halt. (Representational) Shailja could only write two of her papers because the Delhi riots and then the coronavirus pandemic brought her exams to a halt. (Representational)

Among the Delhi government school students who scored well in the CBSE exams were those who battled different odds to achieve what they did.

One of the highest scorers is Shailja Kaushik (17), a humanities student from RPVV Yamuna Vihar who scored 98.2% — which made her the humanities topper across all the RPVVs.

She could only write two of her papers because the Delhi riots and then the coronavirus pandemic brought her exams to a halt. “I could write only my History and Political Science papers, in which I scored 97 and 99. I am quite satisfied with my result, but I can’t help but wish that I could have written all my papers. This feels incomplete even though the formula worked well for me,” she said.

A resident of Loni, she now looks forward to studying Geography at Delhi University.

Raghav Kumar (17) scored high with 93%, but not high enough to feature in a list of highest scorers. However, this student of GBSSS Mundka had a difficult and often lonely journey to achieve that score.

The son of a driver in Bihar, he has been living with his uncle in Delhi ever since he was a child. However, for the last year, he has been living by himself in a rented room, working to pay for his rent and meals. Balancing studies and work in the run up to the board examinations meant that his schedule was a gruelling one.

“Since I studied in an afternoon-shift school, I used to wake up at 4 am and study till 8 am. I used to spend the afternoon in school. After that, I would take tuitions for younger children in Madanpur Dabas till around 11 pm and return to my room to cook for myself. I would go to bed at around 12 am,” he said.

He said he is happy with his result: “I had not expected more than 92%. My aim is to crack the UPSC exams, so now I want to do BA Programme at DU.”

