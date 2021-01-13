Delhi: From MCDs, 95,000 frontline workers in line for vaccine

The three municipal corporations have given a list of 95,000 frontline workers to the Delhi government to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, ahead of the country-wide immunisation drive on January 16.

A senior South MCD official said their list of 33,046 workers includes health workers, safai karamcharis, teachers and contractual staff engaged in Covid-related work. The official said that in the first phase, around 10,000 health workers — doctors, nurses, hospital staff, paramedical staff, ward boys, technicians, lab assistants — would get the shot followed by other frontline staff.

The North MCD has given a list of 37,952 workers while East has given a list of 24,442 workers.

There are around 30,000 sanitation workers employed by the North body, 14,000 by East, and 20,000 by South. The number of contractual and permanent teachers in three MCDs is 18,000. Teachers had played an important role during the ration distribution drive and screening work when the pandemic broke out.

The MCDs would also be assisting in the vaccination drive, with 10 centres being selected from a list of 158 they had given to the government. The centres are located in Sriniwaspuri, Harinagar, Moti Bagh, Defence Colony, Hindu Rao Hospital and Kasturba Hospital.

While 58 health units were proposed as vaccination sites by South MCD, a list of 32 and 68 centres was sent by East and North respectively.

North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash said final arrangements can be made at the other centres, if required.

MCD teachers have also been asked to assist with the immunisation programme.

Ram Niwas Solanki, general secretary of the Municipal Corporation Teachers’ Association, said a list of 2,500 teachers from North, 700 from East and 2,000 from South has been sent to the government.

They have, however, threatened to boycott the drive as their salary has been delayed by five months.