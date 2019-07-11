From inside Tihar, court shooting accused makes extortion call

The alleged mastermind of the 2015 Karkardooma Court shooting, in which a policeman died and three persons were injured, reportedly made an extortion call to a man and demanded Rs 25 lakh — from inside Tihar Jail.

To threaten the businessman, who runs a garment shop in Gandhi Nagar, two associates of the accused, Mohammad Azeem Ahmed, allegedly fired outside his home in North East Delhi’s Welcome area on July 3 and also left a letter along with two live cartridges. Police have arrested two men and filed an application before a Delhi court to seek production remand of Azeem.

DCP (North East) Atul Kumar Thakur said the incident came to light around 1.30 am on July 3 when unknown persons fired outside the businessman’s home. “We found that the complainant was threatened by some criminals who took Azeem’s name. He also received a threatening letter and extortion calls. We lodged an FIR and arrested two men, Mohammed Saleem (25) and Mohammed Israr (34). We have applied for production remand of Azeem and will intimate Tihar Jail officials.”

“The accused dropped a letter along with two bullets, in which they said they are dropping two toffees this time, but the next time they will make the businessman have the two toffees,” a senior officer said.

The complainant alleged he also received a call from a man who introduced himself as Azeem. Tihar Jail PRO Rajkumar said they are not aware of any such case, while DCP Thakur said they will intimate the jail administration. “We have sent the recorded phone calls to the central forensic science laboratory for examination,” Thakur said.