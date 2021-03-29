Delhi: From college politics, how Fajja turned to crime

Gangster Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja was first booked in 2013, when he was pursuing B.Sc from DU’s Kirori Mal College. He had gone to campaign for the students’ union election at another college and got into a fight, but was released on bail, said police.

A native of Naya Bans village on the outskirts of Delhi, Fajja was the eldest son in the family. His younger brother joined the Delhi Police as constable two years ago.

“He met jailed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi through his childhood friend Arun Commando. Fajja was active in student politics and was campaigning for the presidential candidate at Swami Shraddhanand College when he met Gogi,” a senior police officer said, and added that he was frequently seen in Gogi’s company after that.

“Gogi’s rival was Sunil alias Tillu and they clashed frequently over student politics. This took a violent turn when Tillu’s close confidante, Vikas, alleged he was shot at by Gogi, Fajja and their two associates. An FIR of attempt to murder was registered against Fajja at Alipur police station in 2014 and he remained elusive till 2016,” an officer said.

His father Jagbir Singh, however, alleged it was a false case.

“Fajja was declared a proclaimed offender and a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for his arrest. In 2015, he and his associates robbed an i20 car from Bawana and killed Tillu’s associate Deepak in Mahendra Park. Deepak was the one who had coaxed Vikas to file an FIR against him. Fajja was arrested later that year from Rishikesh and sent to Tihar. In 2016, he got out on parole and went on the run. The same year, Gogi escaped from police custody and started working with him,” police said.

Their first crime post this was the murder of Haryanvi singer Harshita Dahiya in 2017. “Fajja was a key member of the gang… he and Gogi executed a string of crimes. In 2018, the duo were behind the shootout in Burari that left three of their rivals and a passerby dead. In 2019, they shot dead Virender Mann, a history-sheeter, in his car,” police said.

Last year, Gogi and Fajja, along with two others, were arrested from a Gurgaon apartment.