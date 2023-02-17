scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Delhi fridge murder: Sahil Gehlot’s wife has no plans to return, say kin

While the woman and her mother refused to talk to the media and locked their home in a village in Haryana — 40 minutes from where Nikki lived — her relatives and neighbours said mother-daughter had been sick ever since the news about the murder broke.

Sahil Gehlot has been arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in partner Nikki Yadav on the day of his wedding

The wife of Sahil Gehlot, who has been arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in partner Nikki Yadav on the day of his wedding, has no plans of returning to him or his family, relatives said.

“She didn’t know anything; she has come back home. She will not go back,” said a family member.

“That man ruined her life along with that girl’s (Nikki’s),” said an elderly woman who lives next to the woman’s house, echoing the sentiment in the neighbourhood.

The women refused to share details of what happened on the day of the wedding and said they didn’t notice anything suspicious. As per police, the woman returned to her home a day after the wedding.

A family member said Sahil looked “normal” during the wedding and when he came back to drop his wife off for some rituals.

In fact, the relatives said he was “sweet” and everything seemed fine.

Police sources said the wedding was fixed last year in December.

The woman lost her father a few years ago and her mother spent almost her entire savings on the wedding, with help from villagers.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 06:47 IST
