scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Delhi fridge murder: Sahil Gehlot sent to 12-day judicial custody

All accused will now be produced in court on March 6.

Delhi fridge murderAs per the police, the woman, Nikki Yadav (24), and the accused started dating in 2018 and were living in Dwarka.

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Sahil Gehlot, accused of murdering his live-in partner Nikki Yadav and stuffing her body in a refrigerator, to 12 days in judicial custody.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested the man, Sahil Gehlot (24), a recent pharma graduate whose family runs a dhaba at Mitraon village. As per the police, the woman, Nikki Yadav (24), and the accused started dating in 2018 and were living in Dwarka.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal remanded the accused to judicial custody. Gehlot was earlier sent to 5-day custody by the court so that the police may interrogate the accused, and ascertain the exact scene of the murder and the route he took after committing the alleged crime. His police custody was extended by two days, while the other five co-accused were remanded in 14 days of judicial custody.

Also Read |Delhi fridge murder: Sahil’s father involved in another murder case, say police

All accused will now be produced in court on March 6.

Also Read
Delhi mcd elections, delhi mayor
Delhi MCD elections live updates: After night of chaos, AAP, BJP councill...
delhi mcd elections, shelly oberoi
AAP has won the mayor polls. Can it now control MCD?
‘Inteha ho gayi intezaar ki’: A night of chaos inside Delhi MCD House
BJP mayor polls delhi
After MCD poll setback in Supreme Court, chorus grows within Delhi BJP to...

A case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed, or giving false information to screen offender) has been registered at Baba Haridas Nagar police station.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 08:13 IST
Next Story

Chandigarh’s air quality improves after being in ‘poor’ category for a week

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close