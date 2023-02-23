Delhi fridge murder: Sahil Gehlot sent to 12-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Sahil Gehlot, accused of murdering his live-in partner Nikki Yadav and stuffing her body in a refrigerator, to 12 days in judicial custody.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested the man, Sahil Gehlot (24), a recent pharma graduate whose family runs a dhaba at Mitraon village. As per the police, the woman, Nikki Yadav (24), and the accused started dating in 2018 and were living in Dwarka.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal remanded the accused to judicial custody. Gehlot was earlier sent to 5-day custody by the court so that the police may interrogate the accused, and ascertain the exact scene of the murder and the route he took after committing the alleged crime. His police custody was extended by two days, while the other five co-accused were remanded in 14 days of judicial custody.

All accused will now be produced in court on March 6.

A case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed, or giving false information to screen offender) has been registered at Baba Haridas Nagar police station.