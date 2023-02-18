scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Delhi fridge murder: Police apprehend Sahil’s father, to probe if he knew of Nikki’s murder

As per an officer involved in the probe, Sahil’s father allegedly knew of the crime but got his son to marry someone else the same day, hours after the murder.

delhi fridge murder, delhi live-in partner murder, Live in partner killed, delhi murder, woman murdered, accused in police custody, delhi court, delhi police, delhi latest newsSahil Gehlot has been arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in partner Nikki Yadav on the day of his wedding
Days after 24-year-old Sahil Gehlot was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner Nikki Yadav (24) and stuffing her body in a fridge at his family-owned dhaba, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has apprehended his father, senior officers said.

As per an officer involved in the probe, Sahil’s father allegedly knew of the crime but got his son to marry someone else the same day, hours after the murder.

Sahil and Nikki had been in a relationship for over four years but his family had fixed his marriage to another woman for February 10. When Nikki found out about the wedding, she called him and the two went for a drive. Sahil allegedly strangled her to death in the early hours of February 10 following an argument over the issue, and after roaming for several hours, took her body to his village, Mitraon, where he stuffed it inside a fridge. The Delhi Police on Friday picked up Sahil’s father for questioning, before apprehending him.

Sahil has been booked on charges of murder and hiding/destroying evidence.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 03:58 IST
