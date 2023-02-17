Delhi fridge murder: Nikki’s last words to sister, ‘Take care of yourself’

“Hey. I’m leaving. I’ll be back in some time. You go back to sleep. Take care of yourself.” These were Nikki Yadav’s last words on a call to her sister at 6 am while leaving home with her live-in partner Sahil Gehlot early on Friday. Her family thought she would return in a few hours but couldn’t reach her for days.

It was on February 14 that they found out she had been killed, allegedly by Sahil, following a fight over his wedding which was fixed on February 10, and stuffed inside a fridge at his dhaba.

On Thursday, her family in Jhajjar district said they regret they didn’t know what was happening with their daughter. Her mother said, “Do you think I would have allowed my daughter to stay there had I known there was trouble? Who would want to see their child suffering? We would talk every day.”

Her father at the mortuary on Wednesday.

Her sister, who refused to be named, told The Indian Express that she was sleeping and didn’t see Sahil arrive. Recounting the events of the last few days, she said: “I had called him and asked about my sister. He kept lying about some trip and said she would return in a day or two. He also said he had her phone because she left it. I asked him why she had left it but he had no answer. I knew something was wrong. I went home and my parents then called him and his parents. They lied to us for days. They knew something was wrong. We want an enquiry against everyone.”

Eldest of three siblings, her family said Nikki was the “cheerful one”. She used to read a lot of novels and dreamt of being an English professor. She would call her siblings and cousins home for lunch and to hang out.

Her sister said Nikki was a “foodie” and loved to try new things. “She would call me randomly and ask about my college and tease me about whether I was studying or not. We would fight sometimes but would sort out things almost immediately. Though she was only two years older, she was a caring sister and I respected her a lot… She was very meticulous in life, she would plan everything. She was particular about her lifestyle and studies. Even on her last call, she asked me to sleep and take care of myself. I kept waiting for her to call back during the evening and the next day… I hope Sahil and his family are punished,” she said.

Hours after murder, Sahil deleted data from their phones

Investigation into Nikki’s murder case revealed that hours after the crime, Sahil allegedly erased the data from both their phones, starting with their WhatsApp chats, and kept her phone hidden for days before he was caught.

“We recovered two phones from his possession. We wanted to check chats and photos along with call detail records but he managed to delete data from both phones after the murder. We will send the phones to the forensic lab to recover data,” a police source said.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (crime), said the accused confessed during questioning that Nikki wanted to marry him but his family had fixed his marriage with someone else.

When she found out about this, he took her to Kashmere Gate where he allegedly strangled her to death inside his car and then drove for 2-3 hours before dumping the body in a fridge.

Neighbours and locals in Uttam Nagar, where the couple lived, will be questioned along with Nikki’s younger sister, who was the last person to see her. Police are also trying to retrieve CCTV footage from Uttam Nagar, Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar and Kashmere Gate to build their case.

“The incident took place near Nigambodh Ghat early on February 10. Before this, the couple roamed around the city for hours. They fought at a parking lot near Nigambodh Ghat which then led to the murder inside the car,” said a police source.

Sahil has been sent to five-day police custody to ascertain the sequence of events and get more details.