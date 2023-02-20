Delhi fridge murder: Sahil’s father involved in another murder case, say police

The Delhi Police, who are investigating the murder of Nikki Yadav allegedly by her live-in partner Sahil Gehlot, said Monday the man’s father Virender Singh was reportedly involved in a murder case lodged 25 years ago.

Last week, Sahil was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner Nikki Yadav, 24, and stuffing her body inside a fridge at his family-owned dhaba. Virender, two cousins and two friends were later arrested for conspiring in the murder and helping Sahil hide evidence.

The investigators have now found that Virender was arrested for allegedly killing a man over a land dispute in 1997. He and his friends had allegedly used sticks to beat up the victim who succumbed to the injuries. The police said he was convicted by the Sessions Court in 2001. Later, he appealed in the Delhi High Court and was acquitted, they added.

The police said they are also looking into the criminal history of the other accused involved in the present case.

Sahil allegedly killed Nikki on February 9 as they met after she found out about his engagement with another woman. According to the police, as the two went for a drive, they got into a heated argument and Sahil strangled Nikki with a charging wire in a fit of rage. “He later roamed around with the body for three to four hours before returning to Mitraon village. At the village, the other accused, who were already looking for Sahil, met him. He told them about the murder and they hid the body in the fridge,” said an officer.

The investigators also found that Sahil and Nikki got married at a temple three years ago but didn’t tell their families. Sources said the two had not invited their families to the wedding, and that when Sahil’s family found out eventually, they opposed the relationship because they belonged to different communities, officers said. Sahil’s family then decided to fix his marriage with someone else.

The police also called two of Sahil’s friends, who allegedly attended the couple’s wedding, to record their statements. They told the police the couple had been planning to get married and finalised it when they were living in Greater Noida in 2020.