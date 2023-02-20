Delhi fridge murder: Day after arrest, Sahil’s father, other accused taken to dhaba

A day after Sahil Gehlot’s father and four others were arrested in connection with the murder of Nikki Yadav, the Delhi Police took them to Mitraon village to recreate the scenes at the family’s dhaba where they allegedly stuffed the 24-year-old’s body inside a fridge.

Police Saturday had said Sahil and Nikki got married at a temple three years ago but didn’t tell their families. Sources said the two had not invited their families to the wedding, and that when Sahil’s family found out eventually, they opposed the relationship because the two were from different communities, officers said, adding that they then decided to fix his marriage with someone else.

Police said Sahil had misled them and gave them a false timeline and sequence of events. After sustained interrogation, he named his father Virender, cousins Ashish and Naveen, and two friends Lokesh and Amar. Naveen is posted as a constable with the Delhi Police.

Police also called two of Gehlot’s friends, who allegedly attended the couple’s wedding, to record their statements. They revealed that the couple had been planning the wedding for a while and finalised it when they were living in Greater Noida in 2020.

A police officer said: “Sahil had only told a few of his friends about the wedding. Two of their friends attended it; we found their names listed as ‘witnesses’ on the marriage certificate. We suspect Nikki had only told her sister about the relationship. We have recorded statements of Nikki’s father and sister. They said they didn’t know about the wedding. The sister said she saw Nikki leaving with Sahil (on the day of the murder) and thought they were going for a drive.”

“We are also checking the phones of the accused, including constable Naveen who helped hide the body. The accused had already planned to eliminate Nikki as they wanted Sahil to get married to a woman of their choice. We have also taken their car which they used to find Sahil. Samples have been collected from the dhaba,” said another officer.

Call detail records of all the accused are being checked.

As per police, the couple left their home in Dwarka around 5-6 am on February 10. Sahil told Nikki they were going to catch a train to go to Himachal Pradesh for a trip but they later went to Kashmere Gate to catch a bus. At a parking lot near the bus stand, the two got into a heated argument over his marriage to another woman and Sahil allegedly strangled her to death. He then switched off their phones and roamed around in his car for hours.

At this time, his father and the other accused began looking for him. When they found him around 9-10 am, Sahil told them about the murder and they allegedly helped him hide the body in the dhaba and closed it. They went ahead with the wedding ceremony.