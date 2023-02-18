Delhi fridge murder case: Accused’s father, 4 others arrested; police say Sahil, Nikki were married

Days after 24-year-old Sahil Gehlot was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner Nikki Yadav (24) and stuffing her body in a fridge at his family-owned dhaba, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested his father, two cousins and two close friends in connection with the murder. The Delhi Police has also found that the accused and the deceased were not only live-in partners, but were married three years ago at a temple.

The accused’s father Virender, his cousins Ashish and Naveen, and his friends Lokesh and Amar were picked up late on Friday and have been arrested. Naveen, Sahil’s maternal aunt’s son, is posted as a constable with the Delhi Police. As per senior police officers, Sahil’s father allegedly knew of the crime but got his son to marry someone else hours after killing Nikki. Sahil’s cousins and friends helped him hide the body in the fridge, said the police.

Despite Sahil and Nikki having been in a relationship for over four years, his family had planned his wedding to another woman on February 10. When Nikki found out about the wedding, she called Sahil and the two went for a drive. Sahil allegedly strangled Nikki to death in the early hours of February 10 following an argument over the issue, and after driving around for several hours, took her body to his village Mitraon, where he stuffed it inside a fridge.

Talking about the developments in the case, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said, “During interrogation, we found that Nikki and Sahil got married in 2020. She was his wife. They got married in a temple. We have the certificate as well. When she found out about the other wedding, she pleaded with him not to go ahead. We suspect the accused then hatched the conspiracy to remove/eliminate the deceased. After the murder, he informed his associates on the same day. They went ahead with the marriage functions.”

“We have now arrested all five accused after interrogating them and verifying their role,” added Yadav.

The five accused, including Sahil’s father, have been booked for criminal conspiracy and hiding/destroying evidence in the case as they knew of the murder and were allegedly planning to dump the body somewhere else.

An investigating officer said, “While we were interrogating Sahil, we found out that he had told his father, cousins and friends about the incident. Before getting married, he came clean to his father about the murder. His father, however, asked him to go ahead with the marriage, which he did. The friends helped him hide the body in the fridge.”

Sahil’s second wife, who returned to her village a day after the wedding, did not have any knowledge of the incident, the police said, adding that she is not being questioned at present.

Nikki’s younger sister will also be questioned by the police as she was the last person to see the couple leave their residence in Dwarka’s Uttam Nagar.