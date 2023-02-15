scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Delhi fridge murder: CCTV shows Nikki outside home hours before Sahil picked her up

Sahil Gehlot (24), a recent pharma graduate, was arrested for allegedly killing Nikki Yadav (24), who he had been dating since 2018

delhi fridge murderYadav was killed inside a car late February 9 around Delhi’s Kashmere Gate and her body was taken to Mitraon Village, where the dhaba is located (Screengrab of video)
Delhi fridge murder: CCTV shows Nikki outside home hours before Sahil picked her up
CCTV footage recovered by the Delhi Police from Dwarka shows 24-year-old Nikki Yadav hours before she was killed, allegedly by her live-in partner Sahil Gehlot (24), who stuffed her body inside a fridge in his family-owned dhaba.

Yadav was killed inside a car late February 9 around Delhi’s Kashmere Gate and her body was taken to Mitraon Village, where the dhaba is located. Police said Gehlot allegedly killed the woman because she wanted to marry him, but his family had already fixed his marriage to someone else – a fact he hid from Nikki. After allegedly killing her, he went home and got married the same day.

In one of the CCTVs, Nikki is seen entering her house on February 9, around 1 pm. Sources said the couple had gone out together, and the footage is of her returning home the next day.

The other video shows her waiting for someone outside her apartment building. She is seen opening the gate and goes out for a minute, but comes back to the building. The footage is dated February 9, after 9 pm.

This was hours before Gehlot again came to pick her up, police said.

Also Read |Nikki and Sahil — coaching centre sweethearts who moved in together, before things took fatal turn

“This was the last time she was seen in the area. After this, she went with the accused, who took her to Kashmere Gate on the pretext of boarding a bus to Himachal for a trip. They fought for hours and later he strangled her with a data cable cord,” said an officer.

Sources said the accused allegedly drove around Delhi for 30-40 km before going to the dhaba.

The car seized by police

A Delhi court meanwhile sent Gehlot, a recent pharma graduate, to five-day police custody for interrogation.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal granted the Crime Branch 5-day custody to interrogate the accused, ascertain the exact scene of events, and the route he took after allegedly committing the crime.

The police had moved a remand application stating that they needed to take the accused to the places he visited following the murder, conduct searches at locations linked to the crime and collect evidence.

A case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed, or giving false information to screen offender) has been registered at Baba Haridas Nagar police station.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 16:58 IST
