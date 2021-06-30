Delhi: Fresh push to eliminate single-use plastic

East Delhi mayor Shyam Sundar said 600 kg of plastic was seized from Ghazipur and adjoining areas recently. (Representational image)

Delhi’s municipal corporations are making a fresh push to curb single-use plastic in the capital’s markets. On Monday, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation carried out a drive in Yusuf Sarai, Kailash Colony and Green Park, during which 20 kg of plastic bags were seized and three challans were issued to shopkeepers.

The civic body has prohibited single-use plastic items such as bottles, cups, glasses and polythene bags, citing environmental concerns.

During Wednesday’s drive, people were requested to use cloth or jute bags instead.

A senior South body official said more such drives will be carried out in the days ahead.

Deputy Commissioner of the West Zone, Rahul Singh, also convened a virtual meeting with RWAs on the issue of proper disposal of garbage in the area. “RWAs assured they will extend help. Such meetings will be organised on a weekly basis,” he said.

East Delhi mayor Shyam Sundar said 600 kg of plastic was seized from Ghazipur and adjoining areas recently.

Tonnes of plastic is produced in Delhi every year, with a large quantity being thrown into water bodies, affecting marine life. Due to inadequate collection and recycling of such waste, it also leads to degradation of soil.

A senior North civic body official said that due to employees being diverted to Covid-related tasks, work on this front had been stalled, but will be resumed now.