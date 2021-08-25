Delhi: Fresh FIR against jail inmate who duped ex-Ranbaxy promoters’ kin

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a fresh FIR of cheating, extortion and criminal conspiracy against Rohini jail inmate Sukesh Chandrasekar for allegedly duping the wife of former promoter of Ranbaxy, Malvinder Mohan Singh, of Rs 4 crore.

Sukesh was produced before a Delhi court and sent to 14-day police custody. The investigation team is now collecting details of his three earlier cases of fraud and impersonation and are planning to book him under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), police said.

When contacted, Additional CP (EOW) R K Singh confirmed the development but refused to share details saying it’s a sensitive matter.

Earlier, Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi Singh had lodged an FIR, alleging that she was cheated of Rs 200 crore by a man posing as the “law secretary”, who promised to help with her husband’s cases.

“I was assured that the central government would be interested to work with my husband after making him an ‘industry advisor’ on Covid-related committees; he asked me to contribute to the ‘party fund’ and assured to set up a meeting either with the former law minister or home minister,” Aditi Singh alleged in her FIR.

Additional CP Singh had earlier said: “Aditi Singh had lodged an FIR with the Special Cell and the case was transferred to the EOW. We found that Sukesh was running an extortion racket using cell phones from inside the jail. We had arrested Sukesh from Rohini jail; his two associates Pradeep Ramdanee and Deepak Ramnani; two jail officials, deputy superintendent Subhash Batra and assistant jail superintendent Dharam Singh Meena; and three men, Komal Poddar, who is a manager at RBL in Connaught Place, and his two associates Avinash Kumar and Jitender Narula.”

Aditi Singh has claimed in her FIR that she, on behalf of her husband, had tried to reach out to various government officers with the request to let her husband serve the country at the time of an unprecedented healthcare crisis.

“I got a call on June 15 last year from a landline number, 011-233***. My phone line was connected to a man, who introduced himself as the law secretary of India. He told me he was calling on instructions of the office of highest authority and he had been asked to help and support us… Shivinder was engaged in healthcare, the government would be interested in working with him as an industry advisor on Covid-related committees as expressed in my letters sent to the office of the highest authority,” she states.

The complainant alleged the man again called from a landline, which the “Truecaller” app showed as belonging to a senior official of the Prime Minister’s Office, and also asked her to visit the party office or North Block to meet the former law minister or home minister.

“He assured me they also want my husband released at the earliest so he could assist with the healthcare situation… After several calls and assurances, a man, who posed as law secretary of India, asked me to contribute to the ‘party fund’ as was the system with all the people they worked with the first time. He also gave the number of another man, who took names of several corporates, who he claimed were under their protection,” she alleged in her FIR.