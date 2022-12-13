Delhi government to provide 450 types of medical tests for free from January 1

The Delhi government Tuesday announced it would provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost from January 1.

According to officials, in the initial phase, the tests will be available at mohalla clinics across the city and later the facility will be extended to government hospitals as well.

“The plan is still in the initial stage and we have been working on it for the past one year. For now, the 212 tests which are available at mohalla clinics are being extended to 450 tests,” said an official.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal posted a tweet reacting to the announcement and said that as healthcare has become expensive, many people cannot afford private healthcare.

“Providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of anyone’s economic status, is our mission. Healthcare has become v expensive. Many people can’t afford pvt healthcare. This step will help all such people,” he said.