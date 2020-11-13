Delhi: Free e-ambulance service for patients under home isolation

At least 1,700 calls from Covid patients are being dispatched to ambulances in the city every day for the past week as the number of cases in the city has shot up.

patients in Delhi can access free ambulance service, with the Delhi government launching the Jeevan Seva app. These will be used to transfer non-critical cases to healthcare facilities within the city. The mobile app can be downloaded by patients, who will get the download link through SMS or QR Code. The government has launched the app with EVERA, an electric cab service.

The ambulances, which will have electric engines, can be booked using the app after registering via an OTP and entering the pick-up and drop location. The nearest cab will automatically be dispatched. The service will be available 24 hours, a statement issued by the Delhi government said.

“We are launching the Jeevan Seva app to facilitate Delhi citizens in home isolation in case of need. From health check-ups, ambulance requirements to admission in hospitals, health amenities are now just a click away. With this app, you will get access to an e-vehicle which will provide free pick-up and drop services. Each vehicle will be properly sanitised after every ride,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

At least 1,700 calls from patients are being dispatched to ambulances in the city every day for the past week as the number of cases in the city has shot up.

“The Jeevan Seva app is the first initiative to help patients reach healthcare facilities in EV cabs… Patients can download the app through the link which will be sent through SMS and QR code to every patient who tests positive for in the city,” said Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder & CEO, Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited, which operates EVERA.

A total of 200 such cabs will be available during the day and 100 at night. Of these 200, 100 will be available through the app while the remaining 100 will be diverted to the regular call service which can be accessed at 102.

Patients will be told the pick-up time and can contact the driver only through the app. Drivers will be wearing PPE kits, the cabin will be insulated and the cabs will be sanitised after each use.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd