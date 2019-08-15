Free travel for women in Delhi in DTC, cluster buses from October 29: Arvind Kejriwal

Travel in Delhi Transport Corporation and cluster buses will be made free for women from October 29, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. The Chief Minister announced this during his Independence Day speech at Chhatrasal Stadium on Thirsday.

Advertising

“On the day of Raksha Bandhan, I want to give a gift to our sisters that there will be free rides for women on all DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) and cluster buses from October 29, which will ensure their safety,” the chief minister said.

In June, the AAP government had cleared the proposal to make metro and bus travel free for women in the national capital. If the proposal is implemented this year, the move will cost the state government around Rs 700-800 crore, the chief minister had said.

Kejriwal also said the Delhi government will bear the cost of implementing the measure in some 5,500 buses run by DTC and the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), and the 373-km Metro network across Delhi NCR.

Advertising

“Women feel unsafe in Delhi and their safety is paramount for our government. Public transport is considered to be the safest mode of travel and taking this into account, we have decided to make travel free for women on the Metro, DTC buses and cluster buses,” he had said.

Kejriwal had also said the government has decided against forcing the subsidy on anyone, acknowledging that there are women who may not like to avail free rides. “There are women who can afford the Metro and bus fares, and they are free to purchase tickets. It will essentially also help subsidise those who actually need it,” he had said.