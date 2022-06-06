Delhi: Freak accident leaves bank manager dead

A 42-year-old bank officer died, and four of his family members and their cab driver were injured after their car rammed into a stationary tempo truck in East Delhi on Sunday. Police said the tempo had steel bars kept at the back that fell on the car. The cab driver was arrested for alleged rash driving, said police.

The deceased, identified as Manish Kumar Gupta, worked as a bank manager at a nationalised bank in Bihar. He was travelling with his father-in-law Upendra (67), sister-in-law Richa (32), wife Manisha (34) and their eight-year-old son Darsh.

Gupta, who was sitting right next to the driver, succumbed to injuries on his head, police said.

Police said the cab driver, identified as Manish Thakur, is stable and has been arrested.

Police said they received information about the accident on NH-9 in the early hours of Sunday. The family came from Munger on June 3 to visit Delhi for Upendra’s treatment. After a day or two, they left for Haridwar in Thakur’s car. While returning, the car got into the accident and its front portion was mangled, police added.

DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said, “We reached the spot and found that a car had hit a tempo truck. There were six persons, including the driver. All occupants were injured and rushed to a hospital where Gupta was declared dead on arrival. We found the driver was speeding… and didn’t pay heed to the family members’ request to slow down and rammed into the truck.”

Police said Thakur told them he was in a “hurry” and wanted to reach Delhi soon.

A case under sections of act endangering life, rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered against him at Pandav Nagar police station.