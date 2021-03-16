Delhi: Seven women dupe hundreds promising jobs in airline firms, arrested

The arrest was made after police raided a building in Ramesh Nagar area Saturday where the agency was being run through a call centre.

The cyber cell of West district has arrested seven women for allegedly running a fake placement agency and duping hundreds of people across the country on the pretext of providing them lucrative jobs in reputed airline companies. The arrest was made after police raided a building in Ramesh Nagar area Saturday where the agency was being run through a call centre.

DCP (West) Urvija Goel said the accused have been identified as Sushmita (26); Chhaya (21); Akansha Sharma (21); Pooja (21); Roshni (24); Rekha (23) and Jyoti (29).

“They have been booked under IPC section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and other relevant section of the Information Technology Act at Kirti Nagar Police Station. We have recovered six phones, fake appointment letters of airlines and data of victims from their possession,” she said.