Toggle Menu
Delhi: Four-year-old dead after manjha slits her throathttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/delhi-four-year-old-dead-after-manjha-slits-her-throat-5934592/

Delhi: Four-year-old dead after manjha slits her throat

As per an SC directive, there is a nationwide ban on the procurement, sale and use of the Chinese manjha

girl dead, chinese manjha, chinese manjha death, police, supreme court ban on chinese manjha, delhi news, indian express news
She was on a two-wheeler with her family, said police.

A four-year-old girl died after her throat was slit by Chinese manjha, while she was on her way to a temple with her family on a two-wheeler in North East Delhi’s Khajuri Khas Saturday. Police identified the victim as Ishika Kumar Sharma and said the incident took place around 6 pm.

“She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital… her father was driving a two-wheeler and his two daughters and wife were with him when she was injured by manjha,” said DCP (North East) Atul Kumar Thakur. A case under section 304A (death due to negligence) of the IPC has been registered at Khajuri Khas police station.

“My two daughters, wife and I were going to a temple near ISBT from our house in Sonia Vihar to celebrate Janmashtami. Ishika, who was in front of me, suddenly screamed. After I applied brakes, I saw cuts on her neck and blood oozing out. I didn’t understand what had happened… then I saw that a manjha had got stuck in her neck,” said Ishika’s father Girish Kumar Sharma.

Sharma said he covered his daughter’s neck with cloth and rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. “Both my daughters were excited about doing darshan at the temple…the children wore new clothes. I can’t believe that this has happened,” he said.

Advertising

As per an SC directive, there is a nationwide ban on the procurement, sale and use of the Chinese manjha. On August 15, 28-year-old civil engineer Manav Sharma died after a Chinese manjha allegedly slit his throat while he riding a two-wheeler in Paschim Vihar. He was on his way to celebrate Rakhi with his family when the incident took place.

On July 11, a 33-year-old man and his three-year-old niece fell off the Badarpur flyover when the Chinese manjha allegedly got stuck in the man’s neck. The child, Dipti, died during treatment a day later.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android