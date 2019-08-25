Delhi: Four-year-old dead after manjha slits her throat

A four-year-old girl died after her throat was slit by Chinese manjha, while she was on her way to a temple with her family on a two-wheeler in North East Delhi’s Khajuri Khas Saturday. Police identified the victim as Ishika Kumar Sharma and said the incident took place around 6 pm.

“She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital… her father was driving a two-wheeler and his two daughters and wife were with him when she was injured by manjha,” said DCP (North East) Atul Kumar Thakur. A case under section 304A (death due to negligence) of the IPC has been registered at Khajuri Khas police station.

“My two daughters, wife and I were going to a temple near ISBT from our house in Sonia Vihar to celebrate Janmashtami. Ishika, who was in front of me, suddenly screamed. After I applied brakes, I saw cuts on her neck and blood oozing out. I didn’t understand what had happened… then I saw that a manjha had got stuck in her neck,” said Ishika’s father Girish Kumar Sharma.

Sharma said he covered his daughter’s neck with cloth and rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. “Both my daughters were excited about doing darshan at the temple…the children wore new clothes. I can’t believe that this has happened,” he said.

As per an SC directive, there is a nationwide ban on the procurement, sale and use of the Chinese manjha. On August 15, 28-year-old civil engineer Manav Sharma died after a Chinese manjha allegedly slit his throat while he riding a two-wheeler in Paschim Vihar. He was on his way to celebrate Rakhi with his family when the incident took place.

On July 11, a 33-year-old man and his three-year-old niece fell off the Badarpur flyover when the Chinese manjha allegedly got stuck in the man’s neck. The child, Dipti, died during treatment a day later.