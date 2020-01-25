Delhi: Four students among five killed as floor of building collapses in Bhajanpura area

Thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital. (Source: ANI) Thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital. (Source: ANI)

Five people, including four students, were killed when a floor of a building collapsed in the city’s Bhajanpura area on Saturday, fire officials said.

They said around 30 students were attending classes at a coaching centre when the fourth floor of the building collapsed, trapping them under the debris.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached the spot soon after the incident. He said, ” what has happened is very upsetting. The construction was going on illegally. We’ll give orders to investigate how MCD allowed it. We’ll request EC to allow us to provide Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the victims.”

The Fire Department received a call around 4.30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

