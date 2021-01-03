Delhi: Four rescued from night club after building catches fire

A massive fire broke out at a four-storey building in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar early on Saturday. The Delhi Fire Services said 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and four persons were rescued.

The fire had broken out on the first floor of the building, where side mirrors of cars and bikes were made. The ground floor has a Harley Davidson bike showroom and the third floor houses a nightclub and a restaurant called Markaz.

DFS director Atul Garg said, “We received a call about the fire at 1.35 am. It broke out on the first and second floors. We rescued the persons trapped inside the night club and doused the blaze by 5.50 am.” He said the club didn’t have an NOC from the fire department.

Two Bronto Skylifts were used to rescue those trapped at 2.30 am. The rescue operation took more than an hour as there was only one entrance to the nightclub, said Garg.

DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said, “We have registered a case under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire), and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) against unknown persons at Moti Nagar police station.” Police said the night club has a licence to function post midnight, but they are checking its validity.

The cause of the blaze is being ascertained, said officials.