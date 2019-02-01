Delhi: Four nabbed for ‘killing’ tailor over a beedi

After an argument with his wife last Thursday night, 25-year-old Balram, a tailor, went to a park near his house in

J-block, Vikaspuri, to smoke a beedi. Next morning, his father found him lying in a pool of blood.

On January 30, the Delhi Police arrested two men and apprehended two juveniles for allegedly murdering Balram on January 24.

“The four accused were drunk and roaming around in the park when they spotted Balram smoking a beedi. One of the juveniles asked for a beedi, but they soon started fighting over it. It seems Balram may have slapped the juvenile, after which they stabbed him,” said a police officer.

The accused stole Balram’s phone and wallet, which had Rs 400, and his ID card. Police said the accused were tracked down after they used Balram’s phone. The two then led police to the juveniles as well.

“The victim’s phone and wallet have been recovered, along with the weapon. The incident took place around midnight,” said DCP (West) Monika Bhardwaj.

The two men arrested have been identified as Vijay and Kuldeep, and a case under sections 302 (murder) and 392 (robbery) of the IPC has been registered against them.