Delhi: Four more diphtheria deaths take toll to 20, hospital superintendent sacked

The medical superintendent of Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital, where 20 children died of diphtheria in over two weeks, has been suspended for alleged lapses.

A North corporation spokesperson, under whose jurisdiction the hospital falls, said medical superintendent Sushil Kumar Gupta has been suspended till the inquiry into the deaths is completed. A committee formed by the mayor will probe the allegations against Gupta.

Several patients at the hospital attributed the deaths to non-availability of diphtheria antitoxin. The deaths took place between September 1-23. The Delhi Commission for Women also sent a notice to the municipal hospital in Kingsway Camp.

Following the deaths, Gupta had said, “We haven’t had the serum since November last year. I have been in touch with the administration of the Central Research Institute (CRI), Kasauli, which specialises in manufacturing anti-diphtheria serum. But they have closed their lab because of some up-gradation work. I even went to Kasauli in March, but they said they have stopped production for now.”

The CRI director, however, had said that 150 vials of the diphtheria antitoxin were kept ready since the last 15 days, but no one from the hospital came to collect them despite intimation.

